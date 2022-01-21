Little Debbie Is Bringing Back These Fan-Favorite Valentine's Treats

There's no wrong way to celebrate Valentine's Day. Maybe a romantic candlelit dinner with your beau sounds like the perfect night, or maybe you like to take your chances with something a little more adventurous and out-of-the-box. Or perhaps you prefer a quiet night in with a bottle of wine and a box of chocolates. But no matter what, as long as you are doing something you love with the people you love, you're sure to have a great time on Valentine's Day. And if you happen to feel that a special sweet treat helps add a little extra goodness to your celebrations, then you might want to check out Little Debbie's new special-edition Valentine's Day snacks.

The popular snack cake brand has just announced it will be bringing back two of its crowd-pleasing Valentine's Day offerings. The "Be My Valentine's" Vanilla Snack Cakes and "Be My Valentine's" Iced Brownies will be returning for a limited time to help fans add some sweetness to the romantic holiday in 2022, according to Brand Eating.