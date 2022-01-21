Guy Fieri Just Shared A Moving Tribute To Louie Anderson

Stand-up comedian, actor, and game show host Louie Anderson died on Friday of complications from cancer at age 68. According to those who knew him, he was a kind, loving, and hilarious friend. To the rest of the world, he was a comedy legend, with a nearly 40-year career that included countless stand-up bits and quotable characters (via The New York Times). From his appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" to his Emmy-winning role as "Christine," the mother to a rodeo clown on the television series "Baskets," Anderson captured the admiration of millions as well as many accolades.

Following the news of his death, both fans and friends of Anderson have taken to the internet to grieve the loss of the "Search Party" star. Fellow actor-comedian Pauly Shore wrote of how much he will miss the actor and said, "We will keep your name alive down here" (via Twitter). Henry Winkler also honored Anderson in a tweet, writing that "we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye."

And it's not just fellow actors showing their love for Anderson. Celebrities across the entertainment industry have taken the time to express their heartbreak over his death, including Food Network star Guy Fieri. On Twitter, the "Guy's Grocery Games" host posted a photo of himself and the comedian together, captioning it, "RIP Louie One funny dude! Loved him in Coming to America RIP!"