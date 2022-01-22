This TikToker Revealed What Actually Goes Into Chipotle Guac
Too much guac? There's truly no such thing. Creamy, rich, and flavorful, guacamole is the ultimate crowd-pleasing dip. While it's most commonly paired with a giant bag of tortilla chips, this versatile condiment is more than just a dip for a chip. Guacamole can be spread on toast, added to a burger, and mixed in with salads (via Spoon University). Native to South Central Mexico, not only is this colorful condiment delicious, but it also boasts a wealth of health benefits (via Mesa Grape Vine). According to Time, guacamole possesses fewer calories than most other dips, sauces, and condiments. It also helps regulate our blood sugar levels and positively impacts cholesterol.
But the best part about guacamole? It's fairly easy to make yourself at home. All you need is cilantro, white onion, jalapeño, salt, and of course, avocados, as noted by Delish. That being said, everyone has their own go-to guacamole recipe. Alton Brown likes to add additional spices and veggies to his blend, including cumin, cayenne, tomato, and garlic (via Food Network), while The Pioneer Woman blog suggests swapping out the traditionally used white onion for a red one. Meanwhile, Chipotle has its own way of making this classic recipe.
The Chipotle guacamole recipe is surprisingly simple
Chipotle Mexican Grill is the second largest Mexican chain in the United States, bested only by Taco Bell, according to Restaurant Business. In fact, this fast-growing business hit a record in digital sales last year, making a jaw-dropping $2 billion in approximately nine months (via Insider). This wildly successful fast-casual chain has a go-to guacamole recipe that it uses every day. If you've always wanted to replicate this condiment at home, you're in luck. TikToker @thechipotleguy shared a video of how Chipotle guacamole is made and what ingredients go into it.
In the video, the Chipotle chef begins with a large bowl of halved avocados, though you probably don't need quite so many. Next, the Chipotle worker sprinkles the avocados with a generous amount of salt, before mashing up the green fruits with a potato masher. Once the avocados have a creamy consistency, the Chipotle chef adds a pre-made mixture of onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and citrus juice to the bright green blend. Voila! After mixing it all together, you have your guacamole mix. For those interested in recreating this fan-favorite topping at home, it appears to be pretty sweet and simple.