This TikToker Revealed What Actually Goes Into Chipotle Guac

Too much guac? There's truly no such thing. Creamy, rich, and flavorful, guacamole is the ultimate crowd-pleasing dip. While it's most commonly paired with a giant bag of tortilla chips, this versatile condiment is more than just a dip for a chip. Guacamole can be spread on toast, added to a burger, and mixed in with salads (via Spoon University). Native to South Central Mexico, not only is this colorful condiment delicious, but it also boasts a wealth of health benefits (via Mesa Grape Vine). According to Time, guacamole possesses fewer calories than most other dips, sauces, and condiments. It also helps regulate our blood sugar levels and positively impacts cholesterol.

But the best part about guacamole? It's fairly easy to make yourself at home. All you need is cilantro, white onion, jalapeño, salt, and of course, avocados, as noted by Delish. That being said, everyone has their own go-to guacamole recipe. Alton Brown likes to add additional spices and veggies to his blend, including cumin, cayenne, tomato, and garlic (via Food Network), while The Pioneer Woman blog suggests swapping out the traditionally used white onion for a red one. Meanwhile, Chipotle has its own way of making this classic recipe.