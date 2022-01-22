The Hilarious Way Joanna Gaines Celebrated Ending Magnolia Table

When The New York Times declared the summer of 2020 the "Summer of Roller Skates," there was no doubt that the activity generally associated with eight-year-olds and hippies from the 1970s was having a moment. The pandemic meant people were searching for new ways to get fresh air and exercise, and skaters were quick to correct anyone who thought the trend was a flash in the pan: "I'm so glad more people are getting interested in roller skating," actress and TikTok skater Ana Coto told the Times. "Even if this bubble pops, we're not stopping, skating is not going anywhere."

Here in 2022, Coto is being proven right by roller skaters across the country; the Internet-famous having been joined by the famous-famous, and together skating in happy harmony around kitchens, blocks, and every corner of the Internet. Take Joanna Gaines, everyone's favorite trendsetter, for example. Her recent acquisition of roller skates has been well-documented, and when Season 6 of "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines" finished filming, there was only one proper way to celebrate: stick a disco ball in the kitchen, throw on some colorful, flashing lights, and turn your studio into a roller rink. "Wrapped filming for season 6 of #MagnoliaTable today and we had a fun!" Gaines captioned her recent Instagram post, which features Gaines gliding, spinning, and gracefully navigating a staircase on set, all in her (now worn-in) roller skates.