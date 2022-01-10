Here's Why Home Work Was Removed From Chip And Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network

According to Deadline, some homeowners featured on "Home Work" have said that their renovations went vastly over budget or past their timeline — or were poorly done in general. On her Instagram, Aubry Bennion said that communication from the Merediths was poor to begin with and that the team called to work on her house consisted of "uninsured and unlicensed workers." She was also told to cough up an extra $15,000 on top of her established $25,000 budget. In one post, she explained what inspired her to share her story, writing, "People, bank accounts, livelihoods, families, our health, sanity... all of us have been left on the cutting room floor. I'm speaking up to protect potential future victims from their dangerous pattern of behavior."

Meanwhile, "Home Work"-featured homeowner Teisha Hawley alleged she had given the Merediths $45,000 for her four-week renovation. Ten weeks went by, and when they asked for an extra $40,000, she decided not to move forward with the project. Along with photos of her "torn apart" home, Hawley wrote on Instagram, "To say it was awful and emotional would be an understatement. 2 years later talking about it makes me sick and brings tears to my eyes." The Merediths have taken to their own Instagram account to deny the allegations, while Magnolia Network intends to conduct a "review" of the homeowners' accounts, per Deadline.