Why Some People Want To Boycott Starbucks

After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's move to either make vaccines mandatory at workplaces with more than 100 workers, or submit workers to regular COVID testing, it didn't take Starbucks too much time to tell its workers it would get behind the Court's 6-3 ruling and drop the company's mandate for vaccinated employees as well. In a memo on Tuesday, January 18 to the company's 228,000 employees, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver said Starbucks would "respect the court's ruling and will comply."

The e-mail is an about-face for the company who, on January 3, said it would require all of its workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing as of February 9. At that time, Culver said that it was Starbucks' responsibility to "to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible" (via NPR).

It didn't take long after the latest memo for the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks to pop up on social media, thanks in part to longtime New York Democratic Party operative Jon Cooper, who Tweeted, "@Starbucks will no longer require its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID, REVERSING a policy it announced earlier this month. The company said it was responding to last week's Supreme Court ruling. Does this reversal make you LESS likely to get coffee at Starbucks?"