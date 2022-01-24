According To Ruth Reichl, This Is The Richest And Most Delicious Cheese

Outside of Italy, most people have grown to love heaps of a shaved cheese called parmesan. According to Epicurious, however, parmesan is a loosely termed cheese that can be made from all sorts of liquid or powdered milk with an ambiguous process that is nothing close to the real deal produced in Italy. You may think that the terms parmesan and Parmigiano-Reggiano can be used interchangeably, but that's far from the truth.

In reality, much like champagne, cheesemakers must follow a strict process if they want to label cheese as Parmigiano-Reggiano. The cheese has a Protected Designation of Origin status, which means the production process is heavily monitored. If it isn't followed to the tee, the cheese cannot be labeled with the prized name. It's no surprise, then, that the real stuff is highly sought-after and considered to be amongst the best cheeses in the world.

When it comes to a food critic as acclaimed as Ruth Reichl — the ex-Editor in Chief of Gourmet Magazine and a former New York Times food critic (via her official website) — even just Parmigiano-Reggiano doesn't cut it. Per a post shared on Instagram, Reichl says the Parmigiano made from white cows in Modena, Italy is the best: "If there is a richer more delicious cheese, I haven't had it," she writes in the caption.