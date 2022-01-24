Trader Joe's Heart-Shaped Macarons Are Back In Time For Valentine's Day

Reddit is thrilled about Trader Joe's macarons. The comments on the post about them indicate just how excited fans are to get a package of the treat. One user said, "I was just prepping for a lazy Saturday morning on the couch but I guess I'm going to Trader Joe's now." Another hilarious admission came from a macaron fan, "these are delicious! I may or may not have been too impatient to wait for them to thaw and just it frozen." One fan even said that they would rank the macarons as one of the best Trader Joe's buys: "These are a top three TJ product for me after trying them this week. OMG good."

The box of eight macarons comes with two flavors of macarons: a raspberry crème flavor and another vanilla crème macaron with a strawberry center. The frozen macarons were sold for $4.99 last year, and they come with the same price tag this year as well. Per one Redditor, the heart-shaped macarons were found in Trader Joe's stores in the Northeast but are likely to roll out nationwide. For now, however, the poster said it might be best to call ahead and check with your Trader Joe's store.