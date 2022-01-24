Why Michael Symon Isn't In Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend

Culinary competition fans are excited to hear "Allez Cuisine" again, thanks to an upcoming "Iron Chef" reboot. However, many foodies are wondering which chefs will be part of "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." Given the storied history of the show and the various versions that have been part of Food Network, many people questioned which celebrated chefs will be featured on this new series. A fan on Twitter asked Michael Symon, who has won the title and appeared on several iterations of the show (via Food Network), if he was involved in the reboot. Symon responded, "Not involved .. I believe [it] was purchased by another network .." The fan replied, "It won't be the same without you."

Although the exact premiere date has not been revealed, the 8 episode series will stream at some point in 2022 (via Netflix). Given that this version of the culinary competition is on another network, it would appear that the Food Network Iron Chefs, like Symon, Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, or Jeffery Zakarian may not be involved with this reboot. Even if familiar faces are not part of this Kitchen Stadium, many people will be tuning in to watch the new battles.