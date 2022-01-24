Why Michael Symon Isn't In Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend
Culinary competition fans are excited to hear "Allez Cuisine" again, thanks to an upcoming "Iron Chef" reboot. However, many foodies are wondering which chefs will be part of "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." Given the storied history of the show and the various versions that have been part of Food Network, many people questioned which celebrated chefs will be featured on this new series. A fan on Twitter asked Michael Symon, who has won the title and appeared on several iterations of the show (via Food Network), if he was involved in the reboot. Symon responded, "Not involved .. I believe [it] was purchased by another network .." The fan replied, "It won't be the same without you."
Although the exact premiere date has not been revealed, the 8 episode series will stream at some point in 2022 (via Netflix). Given that this version of the culinary competition is on another network, it would appear that the Food Network Iron Chefs, like Symon, Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, or Jeffery Zakarian may not be involved with this reboot. Even if familiar faces are not part of this Kitchen Stadium, many people will be tuning in to watch the new battles.
Who is involved with the show?
When Netflix announced "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," many people wanted more juicy details on this food television reboot. While Netflix revealed in a press release that there will be "five new trailblazing Iron Chefs," that statement leaves more questions than answers. While Michael Symon's tweet implies that Food Network personalities will not be involved in this culinary competition, the food world is deep with amazing talent. There is a wide array of talented chefs that have been featured on shows like Chef's Table and The Final Table. Considering that they are described as "trailblazing," the competing chefs might be up and coming in the industry.
Looking at the production team behind "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," the upcoming show is in good hands. Showrunner/Executive Producer Daniel Calin was part of the recent Netflix hit School of Chocolate (per IMDB). As everyone looks for any morsel about this upcoming series, the hope is that the doors to Kitchen Stadium will open soon and the battles will begin.