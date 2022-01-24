The Habit Burger Grill's New Shake Includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch
While the California-based fast-casual restaurant might be known for its burgers, The Habit Burger Grill is currently trying to lure customers in with a limited-edition milkshake. The chain's new Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshake blends the warmly spiced, childhood-favorite cereal into vanilla ice cream, finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of crunchy cereal, it announced on Instagram. The Habit says the new frozen beverage channels "that Saturday morning cartoons" feeling.
Fans of the chain on social media seem excited about the drink. One user "highly recommended" the hand-spun milkshake, calling it "so delicious" and saying it needs to become a permanent offering. Others expressed eagerness to get that first sip. However, not everyone will be able to try the dessert, as it's only available at participating locations. If you do get your hands on one, though, no one will stop you from enjoying it for breakfast while watching some cartoons.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch shakes have become popular in the last few years
The Habit Burger Grill isn't the first restaurant chain to offer a Cinnamon Toast Crunch take on the ever-trendy cereal-infused milkshake. In 2017, Burger King also released a limited-time Cinnamon Toast Crunch shake, per Delish. It was the third in a series of well-received cereal shakes by the chain, which also offered Lucky Charms and Froot Loops versions, but it didn't become a permanent menu item.
More recently, Smashburger rolled out a limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churro milkshake in the summer of 2021, per Chew Boom, amping up the cinnamon-sugar flavor profile with the cereal brand's churro-shaped cereal. It seems that cereal-infused shakes are a winning combination for fast food establishments, which begs the question: When will these treats become available permanently instead of for a temporary promotion? Time will tell if The Habit's new treat joins its frozen desserts menu of mocha, Oreo, and other shakes in the long term.