The Habit Burger Grill's New Shake Includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch

While the California-based fast-casual restaurant might be known for its burgers, The Habit Burger Grill is currently trying to lure customers in with a limited-edition milkshake. The chain's new Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshake blends the warmly spiced, childhood-favorite cereal into vanilla ice cream, finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkling of crunchy cereal, it announced on Instagram. The Habit says the new frozen beverage channels "that Saturday morning cartoons" feeling.

Fans of the chain on social media seem excited about the drink. One user "highly recommended" the hand-spun milkshake, calling it "so delicious" and saying it needs to become a permanent offering. Others expressed eagerness to get that first sip. However, not everyone will be able to try the dessert, as it's only available at participating locations. If you do get your hands on one, though, no one will stop you from enjoying it for breakfast while watching some cartoons.