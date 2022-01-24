Costco's Kitchen & Pantry Storage Bins Make Organizing A Snap

Few things in life are as satisfying or joy-sparking (thanks, Marie Kondo!) as a beautifully organized kitchen. Just ask anyone who's ever looked in the back of their pantry to find a can of green beans that expired 10 years ago. Nevertheless, trying to keep your kitchen area neat and tidy can be a struggle. "A pantry, big or small, can be one of the hardest spaces to keep organized," Clea Shearer, co-founder of home-organization service The Home Edit, told SemiStories. "This is simply because it's accessed multiple times on a daily basis, typically by multiple people, and food items have a high turnover rate."

Fortunately, you can find tons of different kitchen organizers and storage containers at any number of retailers. You can even pick up a few during your next Costco run: A recent Instagram post revealed a find at the warehouse chain that may be handy for anyone in need of some kitchen organization.