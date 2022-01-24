Costco Lovers Can't Wait To Try These Heart-Shaped Macarons

Many fans reacted with excitement to news of the launch of the Tipiak heart-shaped macarons at Costco. One fan even took to social media to alert their followers to the exclusive arrival. "Looking for a delicious and festive treat for Valentine's Day? Costco's got you covered with these heart shaped macarons!" @costco_empties posted on Instagram, adding, "I picked these up last year and they were a HIT with my family." Many followers agreed that these looked like the perfect gift. "Ok these are ADORABLE," @targettakesmypaycheck raved.

Each box contains 20 macarons for $9.99, making it a great way to treat your sweetie with a decadent delicacy on Valentine's Day without breaking the budget. But if macarons aren't a hit in your household, Costco has plenty of other Valentine's Day offerings, like the delectable Belgian Chocolate Covered Strawberries or the gourmet Hickory Farms Valentine's Day Charcuterie Bites Gift Tower.

The sweet Tipiak treats are available in the refrigerated deli section at Costcos in the Northeast, the Midwest, California, and Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico, per a press release.