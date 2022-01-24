Aldi Shoppers Are Divided Over These String Cheese Bites

If you just can't get enough of cheese in all its forms, including sliced, string, and grilled, then Aldi might have the perfect product for you. Their new Savvy Snax String Cheese Bites, which are made with low-moisture, part-skim natural mozzarella, sound like a dream. Especially because this one-of-a-kind item adds an unconventional kick with the addition of grilled cheese flavoring, which makes it feel like your favorite string cheese snack and your favorite gooey, savory sandwich are rolled into one tasty bite.

Some fans couldn't wait to share their opinions of these cheese-on-cheese sack bites on social media. "You all know how much I love cheese! I thought these sounded interesting so I grabbed them! They are delicious and actually tasted like grilled cheese ... I was so shocked!!" fan account @aldi.mademedoit posted on Instagram. Many of their fellow followers were also delighted by this unconventional product. "My family loves these," one person replied, while another wrote, "Those sound so good!!" Fans who like to get creative with their snacks could even use these bites to craft some fun, crowd-pleasing recipes, such as wrapping the flavored bites into on-the-go roll-ups, or pairing them with charcuterie meat for a fancy appetizer, or even frying them with breadcrumbs to create an extra-flavorful mozzarella stick (via Homemade Recipes). Though not everyone is a fan it seems.