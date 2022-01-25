M&Ms' New Packages Celebrate These Iconic Albums

When it comes to wrapping up chocolate, some confectioners have set a high bar. Saveur illustrated a few prominent examples of creatively wrapped treats, including Marou's single-origin chocolate bars that feature wrappers in the same vibrant colors of the candies' cacao pods, as well as Omnom's animal-themed wrappers with illustrations resembling origami sculptures. Now, a much larger candy brand hopes to draw attention to its chocolate wrappers, suggesting that how a food product is packaged is just as impactful as how it tastes.

According to a press statement sent to Mashed, M&M's has designed a series of limited-edition candy packs that pay homage to a few iconic albums. The bags feature "beloved M&M's characters reimagined as landmark album covers," including David Bowie's "Aladdin Sane," H.E.R.'s "H.E.R.," Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour," and Rosalía's "El Mal Querer." The Album Art packs will be available starting January 25 on the M&M's website and at stores nationwide.