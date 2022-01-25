Why Social Media Is Calling For A Pepsi Boycott

There are a number of reasons people may choose to give up chips, snacks, and soda — we just didn't think politics would be on that list. But on January 24, the hashtag #BoycottPepsi became a thing on social media, after it was revealed that the food and beverage conglomerate donated money to Texas GOP lawmakers who, just weeks ago, voted to ban abortions under nearly all circumstances in a highly restrictive legislation, and allowed the ban to be enforceable by private citizens in exchange for a bounty of around $10,000.

The report, which was released by Popular Information, called the public's attention to a number of big GOP corporate donors: AT&T, which donated $80,000; PepsiCo, which donated $15,000; and Walmart, which donated $10,000. Other companies that were outed as donors of those who supported the controversial bill include Zillow, Allstate, and UPS.

But despite the fact that PepsiCo was one of a handful of companies that continued to support the Texas GOP, it was the only one that was singled out by those in the Twitterverse, whose tweets which made #boycottPepsi a top trending topic on social media, per Newsweek.