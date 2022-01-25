Robert Irvine Just Teased An International Version Of Restaurant: Impossible

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine dishes out tough love and smart advice to owners of failing restaurants on his popular Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible," currently in its 19th season, per the network's official site. Featuring struggling eateries from all across the country, Irvine swoops in with his crew to attempt to fix what ails the businesses and get them on the right track. Some owners listen, some don't, but regardless, Irvine gives them the best chance they have to pull their restaurant out of the hole and succeed.

Now, it seems that the British-born chef might be taking his successful franchise across the pond. After Food Network U.K. posted a teaser trailer for the newest season of the American-based show, a user on Twitter asked whether Irvine would consider doing an international version of "Restaurant: Impossible." Surprisingly, Irvine replied, "Yes ... we're talking about it."

Given that the show has worked with restaurants featuring a variety of cultural cuisines, including British pub food, Bavarian tavern fare, and French bistro menus, an international version of the series likely would be very comfortable for Irvine. And according to Parrot Analytics, the current "Restaurant: Impossible" program is already very popular in many European countries, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — so an expansion would make sense to capitalize on the viewership.