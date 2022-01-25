Starbucks Is Launching An Energy Drink Line. Here's What We Know So Far

When you think of Starbucks, the first thing you likely think of is coffee. After all, that's what the Seattle-based chain built its fortune (and reputation) on. Whether you're ordering a cup of piping hot Pike's Place Roast, a bold Americano, or a fancy Caramel Macchiato, Starbucks is the place to go if you're looking for a caffeine hit in the morning. According to Eat This, Not That!, a grande coffee from the retailer clocks in at a high 330 milligrams of caffeine. That's quite the boost!

Now there's even more good news for the caffeine-addicted among us: Starbucks is venturing into the world of energy drinks with a new beverage, Baya (via CNN). Thanks to the likes of Monster, Red Bull, Bang, and Reign, the energy drink market is a growing one — Investopedia reports that energy drink sales around the world hit $57.4 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to increase significantly over the next few years. Starbucks' foray into energy drinks is marked by the launch of its new beverage this week. Here's what you need to know, including where you can buy cans of Starbucks Baya for yourself.