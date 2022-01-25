What A New CDC Report Reveals About US Fruit And Vegetable Consumption

You've likely heard about the importance of eating enough fruits and vegetables throughout the day. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, consuming more produce throughout the day may help lower blood pressure, decrease the risk of heart conditions, keep your blood sugar stable, and much more. These foods also come packed with essential vitamins and minerals, in addition to providing considerable amounts of fiber and other nutrients (via Orlando Health).

While most people are aware of the benefits of eating more vegetables and fruits, a recent study uncovered some surprising news: According to the CDC, only about one in 10 participating adults consumed the daily recommended amount of produce in 2019. The numbers varied across different demographics. For example, respondents who were 51 years old and above reported consuming the most produce, while only about 7% of low-income respondents met the daily vegetable value. The study also found that COVID-19 has impeded some groups' consumption of fruits and vegetables, while high prices have also kept these goods out of the hands of a significant portion of the population.