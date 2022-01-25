Alton Brown Just Shut Down An Internet Troll In The Most Hilarious Way

While Alton Brown has no qualms about gracing television screens across the country with his tips, advice, recipes, and science-backed culinary knowledge, he has a much more tempestuous relationship with the social media platform Twitter. Trolls seem to be a big part of the problem. Back in 2011, Brown even left Twitter entirely in response to a particularly egregious interaction, as per Eater. However,​​ Brown recently engaged with a Twitter user in a cheeky way, showing that he has no issue with getting a bit sassy. The user shared the simple yet cutting remark, "Not that anyone cares but I truly dislike Alton Brown more than Bobby Flay."

Brown spotted the tweet and decided to fire back by referencing the show "Beat Bobby Flay," in which the chef goes head-to-head against other culinary competitors. Brown quote-tweeted the troll and wrote, "Guys, I finally beat Bobby Flay!!!" Within mere hours, the cheeky retort had over 2,200 likes as well as 103 comments from fans who loved his way of handling the troll. After seeing the amount of engagement her random comment received, the original user commented on Brown's reply, "Well, I guess if you google yourself regularly and want to prove the point you can totally do that. Strange flex but woo?"