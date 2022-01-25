Employees Say This Chick-Fil-A Mistake Is More Common Than You'd Think

At any job, no matter how experienced you are, you're bound to make a mistake here or there. Maybe you'll forget to lock a door or clean something up, or perhaps you'll press the wrong button on the cash register. Though we all make little mistakes, doing so still feels a bit embarrassing, doesn't it? After all, you're doing a task that everyone else has done plenty of times before, and yet you mess up? Nevertheless, we can all take comfort in knowing that we're only human and accidents happen — especially when you work in food. Chick-fil-A is no exception to this rule.

One of the jobs you're expected to do as a Chick-fil-A employee is to serve the chain's famous iced tea. Since a "special brewing machine" is used to keep the prepared tea clear rather than cloudy, per The Chicken Wire, it's up to workers to consistently refill the brewer with tea from a large bucket throughout the day. As some employees of the chicken chain revealed on Reddit, this isn't easy: You have to lift this heavy, liquid-filled bucket up pretty high, all while being careful not to let it slip from your hands and drench you or your co-workers. Like we said, accidents happen, and sometimes that iced tea ends up on the floor. According to some Redditors, this mistake isn't worth crying over spilled milk — or should we say tea?