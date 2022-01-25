Employees Say This Chick-Fil-A Mistake Is More Common Than You'd Think
At any job, no matter how experienced you are, you're bound to make a mistake here or there. Maybe you'll forget to lock a door or clean something up, or perhaps you'll press the wrong button on the cash register. Though we all make little mistakes, doing so still feels a bit embarrassing, doesn't it? After all, you're doing a task that everyone else has done plenty of times before, and yet you mess up? Nevertheless, we can all take comfort in knowing that we're only human and accidents happen — especially when you work in food. Chick-fil-A is no exception to this rule.
One of the jobs you're expected to do as a Chick-fil-A employee is to serve the chain's famous iced tea. Since a "special brewing machine" is used to keep the prepared tea clear rather than cloudy, per The Chicken Wire, it's up to workers to consistently refill the brewer with tea from a large bucket throughout the day. As some employees of the chicken chain revealed on Reddit, this isn't easy: You have to lift this heavy, liquid-filled bucket up pretty high, all while being careful not to let it slip from your hands and drench you or your co-workers. Like we said, accidents happen, and sometimes that iced tea ends up on the floor. According to some Redditors, this mistake isn't worth crying over spilled milk — or should we say tea?
Everyone spills the "tea bucket" sometimes
According to workers on the r/ChikFilA subreddit, spilling a bucket of the chain's sweet tea is a surprisingly common event. According to u/lukewarmKFC, the tea-pouring process involves trying to transfer 5 gallons of tea from a heavy, square-shaped bucket into a round brewer, holding the bucket above your head and using its edge as a "pivot." It's easy to understand why this might be challenging, especially for employees who have to do it while standing on a step stool. "Has anyone seen someone spill the sweet tea bucket?" this user asked.
"Oh yeah. I call it 'being re/baptized with the sweet tea,'" joked one user. "I have two boys working at Chick-fil-A, they both have spilled a bucket!" said a parent. Another user told a story about how, while they were emptying the tea bucket, it slipped from their hands and drenched an unsuspecting younger worker. The soaked employee had to work the rest of his shift in wet clothes, and the bucket was forever cracked. Most Redditors seem to agree that the occurrence is common and makes for "a good laugh" — as long as it happens with a bucket of tea and not something messier, like Chick-fil-A's ice cream mix. And if you're worried that ordering the chain's sweet tea by the gallon might be a pain for the employees who have to brew it, don't be: Workers on another Reddit thread seem to be pretty cool with handling these requests.