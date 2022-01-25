This Sam's Club-Exclusive Popcorn Is Perfect For Doritos Lovers

Doritos have been on snack lovers' radars since 1966, when Frito-Lay first introduced this crunchy, triangular corn chip, per The Washington Post. Although many people think of the Nacho Cheese flavor as the original variety of Doritos, the fact is that the first Dorito was just plain salty. In fact, the Nacho Cheese flavor didn't debut until the following decade, according to Consumer Reports, after Frito-Lay had already tried out another flavor called Taco, which was coated with taco seasoning.

If you're a ride-or-die fan of Nacho Cheese Doritos and are disappointed to hear that your favorite flavor did not come first, here's some brighter news to cling to: As of today, warehouse grocery chain Sam's Club has exclusively launched a new snack food that applies Doritos' signature nacho cheese flavor to Smartfood's air-popped popcorn. The new Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Popcorn is basically a vehicle for powdered cheese seasoning, but in the form of the classic movie theater snack.