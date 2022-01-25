A Chick-Fil-A Security Guard Allegedly Kicked Out A Homeless Person, According To A TikTok

TikTokers are questioning the actions of a security guard at a Chick-fil-A in Miami after a homeless man who was eating a meal – which the creator of the video claims he paid for – was allegedly removed from the restaurant. Posted by TikToker @pinedalainez884, the video, which as of this writing has 383K views, shows a Chick-fil-A employee pointing out a man sitting at the end of a counter in a corner to a man wearing a shirt that reads "Miami Police" on the back. The security guard approaches the man, and he soon appears to stand up and gather his things.

The video ends there and it is unclear if the man left the restaurant. Written in Spanish, the caption roughly translates to "Today in Chick-fil-A they kicked out a man for being homeless even though he paid for his food." Some TikTokers took to the comments to express their disagreement with the security guard's actions, agreeing with @pinedalainez884's claim that they are discriminatory. "This is so heartbreaking because he even chose to eat in the last seat far away from everyone. If I was there I would of spoken up for him," commented one user. "It was wrong that man deserves to sit and enjoy his food like everyone else," wrote another.