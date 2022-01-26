Starbucks Fans Are Loving This Retro Gift Card

For many of us, gift certificates are the perfect gift, especially when they are for our favorite pick-me-ups. There's something so satisfying about stopping by a favorite restaurant or coffee shop for a midday treat while having the cost already covered. However, there may be one downside to receiving a gift card: Sometimes we might forget that we even have one. Whether left in its celebratory card on the desk or sitting at the bottom of a pocketbook, a gift card can be easily overlooked.

That is exactly what happened with one Reddit user, who recently re-discovered a Starbucks gift card in their wallet from way back in 2006. The user posted a photo of the old Starbucks card in the Starbucks subreddit with the caption "I've had this gift card since 2006. Just checked balance and it still has original $5 on it." The vintage design brought back memories for fellow Starbucks lovers. Quite a few Reddit users responded to the post, reminiscing about the old gift cards and reflecting on how much the chain's prices have increased since the original poster received that gift.