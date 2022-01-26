Next Level Chef's Richard Blais Dishes On His Soft Spot For Fast Food - Exclusive

Often, you'll hear someone say something like, "Oh, I can never eat A, B, or C — I had way too much of it growing up!" or, "Ugh, after working at X, Y, or Z, I could never eat that food again, I ate way too much of it during my shifts!" or some similar take on things. For chef Richard Blais, the food he might well have rejected in adulthood was that which we know as fast food.

"My first professional job was at a tiny little restaurant that I don't know if many people have heard of, but in my day they did burgers and shakes," Blais said during a recent Mashed interview. "It was McDonald's. McDonald's was my first professional job. So at 14 years old, I was the poissonier at McDonald's, which is a very prestigious position at a hamburger restaurant. Poissonier means fish cook in French. So a very important position. And the first batch of filet of fish sandwiches that I served when I was 14, I forgot to put the top buns on them. So I was being avant garde well before I knew that that was my actual calling in the kitchen, but it was pretty chaotic. I think, a good introduction to the restaurant business."

For Blais, those early days working in a fast food kitchen were compounded by the foods often served at home for dinner. " I came of age in the moment where convenience food really took off and fast food was a big thing. So looking back, those were really, really big influences. But at the same time, my mom, who was not a great cook, was cooking from cans in the microwave and the freezer... I grew up with canned food, and microwave food, and stuff from the freezer as well."