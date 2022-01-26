The Surprising Reason A Police Officer Delivered A DoorDash Order

It's never really a good sign when a police officer comes walking up to your door, leaving you to wonder what exactly you did wrong that warranted the surprise arrival on your doorstep. Did they see you run a red light on your way home? Did you have some kind of speeding ticket you never paid for? Did you ... wait a second, he's not reaching for his service weapon, he's reaching for a bag of food. That one you ordered about an hour ago off of DoorDash. After the officer hands you your meal and makes some small talk, he then gets back in his patrol car, leaving you to wonder, "What just happened?"

This was the case of one DoorDash customer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. According to ESPN KSOO, officer Sam Buhr pulled up to a woman's house — not with intent to arrest her, but to deliver her order of Arby's she placed using the mobile delivery service. Apparently, the original DoorDash driver had been arrested for outstanding warrants, so Buhr decided to serve up more than just justice to his community. The woman took it all in good humor and thanked the officer for going out of his way to bring her the food. As heartwarming as it is to see members of the community assisting each other in these trying times, the truth is this isn't the only time something like this ever happened.