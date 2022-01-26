Carlo's Bakery Has Officially Made Its Way To Canada

Canadians, rejoice! If you've been a long-time fan of "Cake Boss," then you can finally get your hands on one of Carlo's Bakery's signature cannolis much closer to home. In a recent Instagram post, Buddy Valastro revealed that a new location of his famed shop has officially opened in Canada. "Thank you for the warm welcome Canada! @carlosbakery is thrilled to welcome our NEW location as part of our Famiglia," the highly-revered cake artist shared in the caption. "We had an amazing weekend settling in, come stop by and see our beautiful location in Port Credit."

Through the collection of photos shared in the post, it looks like Valastro and his team are already busy whipping up delicious creations such as layered cakes and chocolate-covered strawberries. While Canadian fans of the hit TLC show have had access to seven different "Cake Boss" vending machines across the country since 2020, this is the first official brick-and-mortar bakery to have opened in America's neighbor to the north (via Daily Hive). Now, instead of just having access to a few varieties of packaged cake for $9.99, Canadians will have their pick at a wide assortment of freshly-baked sweet treats, too.

People shared their excitement over the opening in the comments section of Valastro's post, while still many other fans across the globe requested that Valastro bring his baked goods to their side the world. "No Philippines yet?," one user wrote, while another expressed, "Can u please bring one to Australia?" All signs look like Carlo's empire will keep growing.