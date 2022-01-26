Carlo's Bakery Has Officially Made Its Way To Canada
When "Cake Boss" first aired in 2009, not only did the series take off like a storm, but so did Carlo's Bakery. For over a decade now, TLC's hit show has been giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the daily operations that go down at the famed baked goods shop. The cornerstone of this successful bakery and show is none other than the "Cake Boss" himself, Buddy Valastro, who took over the family business after his father's sudden death. While people may have started watching the show for the impressive, over-the-top cake creations, they have stayed for the big personalities and beloved family members that run Carlo's Bakery day after day.
These days, it's hard to remember a time when Carlo's was just a run-of-the-mill family business in Hoboken, New Jersey. Now, people flock from all over the world for the chance to see this renowned attraction, try one of Buddy's favorite pastries, and partake in one of the bakery's $125 decorating classes. Top that off, this world-renowned spot has expanded into a chain and now has locations in nine states across the country. And that's not all. Carlo's Bakery has finally gone international with a new location that just opened in Canada.
Carlo's Bakery can now be found in Mississauga, Ontario
Canadians, rejoice! If you've been a long-time fan of "Cake Boss," then you can finally get your hands on one of Carlo's Bakery's signature cannolis much closer to home. In a recent Instagram post, Buddy Valastro revealed that a new location of his famed shop has officially opened in Canada. "Thank you for the warm welcome Canada! @carlosbakery is thrilled to welcome our NEW location as part of our Famiglia," the highly-revered cake artist shared in the caption. "We had an amazing weekend settling in, come stop by and see our beautiful location in Port Credit."
Through the collection of photos shared in the post, it looks like Valastro and his team are already busy whipping up delicious creations such as layered cakes and chocolate-covered strawberries. While Canadian fans of the hit TLC show have had access to seven different "Cake Boss" vending machines across the country since 2020, this is the first official brick-and-mortar bakery to have opened in America's neighbor to the north (via Daily Hive). Now, instead of just having access to a few varieties of packaged cake for $9.99, Canadians will have their pick at a wide assortment of freshly-baked sweet treats, too.
People shared their excitement over the opening in the comments section of Valastro's post, while still many other fans across the globe requested that Valastro bring his baked goods to their side the world. "No Philippines yet?," one user wrote, while another expressed, "Can u please bring one to Australia?" All signs look like Carlo's empire will keep growing.