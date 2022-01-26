Sonic Has Good News For Fans Of Its Double Stuf Oreo Treats

If you live in the Midwest or Northeast, ice cream might be the last thing you want to think about right now. Temperatures in Minneapolis lie steadily near the 20s this time of year, per Weather. That means that for locals, hearing this forthcoming news about a dessert that tastes wonderful in the summer might instead send shivers up their spines this winter.

Nevertheless, some fast food restaurants choose to release new iterations of cold drinks and treats during the chilly months of the year, and it's our duty to report them. For example, Taco Bell updated its Freeze lineup of slushes last month. And next week, Sonic Drive-In is bringing back some previously discontinued ice cream treats for a limited time, according to QSR. They'll be available at participating locations nationwide, which means daring Midwesterners and East Coasters can brave the weather to try them if they dare.