Sonic Has Good News For Fans Of Its Double Stuf Oreo Treats
If you live in the Midwest or Northeast, ice cream might be the last thing you want to think about right now. Temperatures in Minneapolis lie steadily near the 20s this time of year, per Weather. That means that for locals, hearing this forthcoming news about a dessert that tastes wonderful in the summer might instead send shivers up their spines this winter.
Nevertheless, some fast food restaurants choose to release new iterations of cold drinks and treats during the chilly months of the year, and it's our duty to report them. For example, Taco Bell updated its Freeze lineup of slushes last month. And next week, Sonic Drive-In is bringing back some previously discontinued ice cream treats for a limited time, according to QSR. They'll be available at participating locations nationwide, which means daring Midwesterners and East Coasters can brave the weather to try them if they dare.
An ice cream cone and Blast to satisfy your Oreo cravings
As QSR reports, Sonic is serving up two frozen treats developed around Double Stuf Oreos, the extra crème-filled version of the classic sandwich cookies. First up is the Double Stuf Oreo Blast, a blended drink of vanilla ice cream mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and crème, finished with a sprinkling of Oreo crumbles and served in a cup. The other option, the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone, comes in a dark Oreo cone that's coated with Oreo crème. It's filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with bits of Oreos.
Customers can try these treats when they debut on January 31 through March 27. Keep in mind that prices may vary based on location, but expect to pay between $3 and $5 for each item. Brand Eating reported spotting the waffle cone for $2.99 and the Blast for $4.99.