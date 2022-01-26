The Bizarre Hardware Item One Man Found In His Taco Bell Order

From the Cheddar Chalupa to the Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell has an extensive menu with a wealth of toppings to add to each dish. While most customers opt to add lettuce, tomato, or sour cream to their order, a piece of metal hardware has never been requested. Yet, on January 24, when Michael Bingham and his girlfriend ordered food from a Taco Bell in Fargo, North Dakota near South University, that's exactly what they got, as reported by Valley News Live. After innocently biting into his taco, Bingham instantly knew something wasn't right. "I tried to dig it out to see what it was, and it was this little screw or bolt," Bingham shared. "I thought I hurt myself. I was just kind of shock[ed]."

To make the experience even worse, when Bingham called to report the incident, the general manager of the Taco Bell didn't believe his story. "She thought I was lying," Bingham shared with the paper. Once the account was corroborated, only then was Bingham offered a full refund and coupons for a future visit. Unsurprisingly, though, he has no plans to return any time soon — can we blame him?

At the end of the day, Bingham is thankful that he didn't get hurt and that it wasn't a child biting into that taco, which could have had serious consequences. However, he does advise caution to all future diners. "This could easily happen again if it happened to me," he warned.