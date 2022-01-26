Someone Reportedly Discovered A Scorpion In Their Aldi Broccoli
Recently, an stowaway scorpion randomly popped out of an unsuspecting bushel of Aldi broccoli and scuttled across the customer's cutting board. Two questions for you: Where do you think this egregious incident involving nature's scariest armored predator happened, and why is your answer Australia?
You're correct, of course, as News.com.au reports that a woman in New South Wales nearly put more protein in her dinner than originally intended last week. Chloe Mitchell had rinsed her Aldi broccoli, chopped it up, and begun putting it in the steamer basket when she noticed "something crawling along the chopping board." The scorpion, which Mitchell described as "angry," was swiftly decapitated and disposed of by her father-in-law. Whether or not the steamed broccoli (or ex-scorpion house) made it to the table after such an exciting incident was not specified, but we're guessing the remaining groceries were checked and prepped extra carefully before the family managed to sit down to dinner.
This incident was "very unusual," Aldi said
"We can confirm that it is very unusual," an Aldi spokesperson told News.com.au about the discovery of a scorpion in the grocery chain's broccoli. They added that the "broccoli hitchhiker" probably came from the Australian farm where it was grown. Unusual is right: Mirror has reported in the past about Aldi customers who were grossed out to find caterpillars emerging from their produce, but the scorpion seems to be a new addition to the critter count — and a uniquely Australian occurrence.
Australia is famous (or perhaps infamous) for its vast array of deadly, poisonous creatures. It's the "Land of 'Nope,'" as Bored Panda puts it, with everything from megabats to crocodile-eating pythons keeping residents on their toes on the regs. But as scary as some of Australia's native species may be, it's the ones you're not afraid of that will kill you, according to ABC News. Snakes may kill more than 100,000 people per year (worldwide), but the animals who take the most lives in Australia are actually horses, cows, and "animal transport." Still, we're guessing that statistic isn't going to stop you from handling your broccoli with care tonight, is it?