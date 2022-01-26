Someone Reportedly Discovered A Scorpion In Their Aldi Broccoli

"We can confirm that it is very unusual," an Aldi spokesperson told News.com.au about the discovery of a scorpion in the grocery chain's broccoli. They added that the "broccoli hitchhiker" probably came from the Australian farm where it was grown. Unusual is right: Mirror has reported in the past about Aldi customers who were grossed out to find caterpillars emerging from their produce, but the scorpion seems to be a new addition to the critter count — and a uniquely Australian occurrence.

Australia is famous (or perhaps infamous) for its vast array of deadly, poisonous creatures. It's the "Land of 'Nope,'" as Bored Panda puts it, with everything from megabats to crocodile-eating pythons keeping residents on their toes on the regs. But as scary as some of Australia's native species may be, it's the ones you're not afraid of that will kill you, according to ABC News. Snakes may kill more than 100,000 people per year (worldwide), but the animals who take the most lives in Australia are actually horses, cows, and "animal transport." Still, we're guessing that statistic isn't going to stop you from handling your broccoli with care tonight, is it?