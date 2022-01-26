BJ's Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Pizookie For Valentine's Day

If you love cookies but have never tried a Pizookie, you might want to change that. Food & Wine defines the dessert as a mix between a cookie and a pizza, taking the form of an oversized cookie that's served in its round baking pan and typically topped with ice cream. The Pizookie comes from BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, where the dessert menu is full of variations on the treat from chocolate chunk and salted caramel to monkey bread and white chocolate macadamia nut.

The casual chain has experimented with these Pizookie flavors over the years and is known to release seasonal versions around specific holidays and ingredients. Last fall, for example, a press release detailed a very autumnal sweet cinnamon apple Pizookie with a caramel drizzle. With Valentine's Day around the corner, BJ's has brought back its holiday-appropriate red velvet Pizookie through the end of February, Chew Boom reports.