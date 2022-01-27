Why Japan Is Going Through A McDonald's 'French Fry War'

French fries are served in nearly bottomless quantities in restaurants such as Five Guys and supposedly McDonald's, that is, until now. Japan is currently going through a "french fry war." Though that wording might sound a little pessimistic, the entire situation isn't completely negative.

The root of the "war" started in December 2021, due to a weather stoppage in Vancouver, Canada, which is a key port that McDonald's french fries pass through in order to get to Japan. As a result, the country's McDonald's had so few fries to serve, that on Christmas Eve, people could only buy the menu item in the smallest size. Though this was changed on January 9 to "smaller portions," the shortage still impacts 2,900 stores nationwide, as well as their customers who just want to get their fry fix.

These supply chain issues caused fans to start calling themselves "poteto nanmin" or potato refugees (via The Mainichi).