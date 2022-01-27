The Big Problem Twitter Has After A Chiefs Player Drank A Beer With Fans

As football season came to an end, there was a lot of celebration and comradery this year. People have flocked to the stands again, purchasing all the chicken fingers and beer they can handle while cheering for their favorite athletes. One NFL team's last game was particularly celebratory, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on January 23 (via Fox 4).

One defensive tackle, Chris Jones, was so ecstatic that he jumped into a crowd of fans, one of whom passed him a can of Michelob Ultra (via the Takeout). Jones is seen in a video spraying the beer all over his face in a video that is seven seconds long with over 60,000 views. While his fans were cheering him as he emptied the can, others online shared their disapproving perspectives on the football player's actions. And no, they weren't solely pessimistic because they were Bills fans.