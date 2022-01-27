Nestle Toll House's New Ready-To-Bake Item Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers
Since its invention in the 1950s, pre-made, packaged cookie dough has been a lifesaver for cookie lovers that may not have the time, patience, or skill to whip up a batch of their favorite sweet treat from scratch. The refrigerated product makes baking a breeze, satisfying the craving for a warm, chocolate chip cookie in a matter of 15 minutes with the added bonus of having little to no mess to clean up after they come out of the oven. Can it get any better than that?
Apparently, it can, as cookie giant Nestlé Toll House is expanding its line of ready-to-bake products to include another beloved baked good that chocolate fanatics, in particular, are probably going to want to stock up on. Per Chew Boom, the dessert line is launching Ready-To-Bake Brownies, which will hit Meijer store shelves in March with a suggested price tag of $3.99 per pack.
Filled with a combination of cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate morsels (via FanSided), the pre-made sweets look like they'll require even less effort to make than Nestlé Toll House's various ready-to-bake cookie doughs. The chocolatey treats will already be nestled inside a pan that can go straight from the package into a pre-heated oven with zero requirements for additional ingredients, nor the need to wipe down your entire kitchen while you're waiting for the oven timer to go off.
Nestle Toll House has more goodies on the way, too
Ready-to-bake brownies aren't all that's in store for the future at Nestlé Toll House. In addition to bringing back its Valentine and Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughs, the brand is also growing its collection of Morsels & More kits. Initially launched in January last year, these products combine three different baking additives together into a single bag that can be used as mix-ins for baked goods, toppings for ice cream, or even just everyday snacking.
Per Chew Boom, fans will see a return of the Strawberries & Cream Flavored Morsels and More, as well as a new addition to the lineup: Kitchen Sink. The product, which will roll out to select Walmart locations next month before a nationwide release in May, will draw on the addicting pairing of sweet and salty flavors by bringing together semi-sweet chocolate chips, pretzel sticks, and bits of butter caramel into one convenient 8-ounce package that will retail for $3.99.
Home bakers certainly seem excited to get their hands on the Kitchen Sink Morsels & More. A tweet from Nestlé Toll House on January 18 announcing the product was met with a chorus of "Yums" from followers, as well as another response from Twitter user @grandmapam01, who said the mixture "sounds delicious!" Meanwhile, on Instagram, fans are already dreaming up ways to put the mix-ins to use. "I bet they would be good in a skillet cookie," one person said