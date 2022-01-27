Nestle Toll House's New Ready-To-Bake Item Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

Since its invention in the 1950s, pre-made, packaged cookie dough has been a lifesaver for cookie lovers that may not have the time, patience, or skill to whip up a batch of their favorite sweet treat from scratch. The refrigerated product makes baking a breeze, satisfying the craving for a warm, chocolate chip cookie in a matter of 15 minutes with the added bonus of having little to no mess to clean up after they come out of the oven. Can it get any better than that?

Apparently, it can, as cookie giant Nestlé Toll House is expanding its line of ready-to-bake products to include another beloved baked good that chocolate fanatics, in particular, are probably going to want to stock up on. Per Chew Boom, the dessert line is launching Ready-To-Bake Brownies, which will hit Meijer store shelves in March with a suggested price tag of $3.99 per pack.

Filled with a combination of cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate morsels (via FanSided), the pre-made sweets look like they'll require even less effort to make than Nestlé Toll House's various ready-to-bake cookie doughs. The chocolatey treats will already be nestled inside a pan that can go straight from the package into a pre-heated oven with zero requirements for additional ingredients, nor the need to wipe down your entire kitchen while you're waiting for the oven timer to go off.