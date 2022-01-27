Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester Revealed Her Struggle With Food Insecurity

When Leighton Meester starred as Blair in "Gossip Girl," her character might have boasted, "If you really want something, you don't stop for anyone or anything till you get it" (per Life & Style). While that persistent attitude might will away potential obstacles, strong will and determination is not a way to pay for food on the table. In a recent interview with Taste of Home, Meester discussed how food insecurity personally impacted her and why that experience has led her to advocate for Feeding America.

According to Feeding America, "In the United States, 38,300,000 people are facing hunger – and of them, 11,700,000 are children." While those numbers seem tremendous, it leads people to question what does hunger or food insecurity look like? Even though news programs can show long lines at food banks, the people clutching that bag might be more than nameless faces. From the family down the street to a co-worker, food insecurity impacts people across the cultural divide.

As Meester shared with Taste of Home, the difficulty of putting food on the table "may be affecting someone closer than you think." From the outside, her family might have seemed fine, but she revealed that "our family still struggled." Meester mentioned that she felt guilt about asking for meals or treats. Her plight is a struggle that many people and families share. But, since hunger is a silent problem, some people may never appreciate the dire circumstances.