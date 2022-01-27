An Aldi Customer Reportedly Found A Creepy Crawler In A Bunch Of Grapes

Several weeks ago, Aldi celebrated World Kindness Day by leaving out a handful of quarters for shoppers to use in their carts and posted the photo on its Instagram account. While the photo appeared generous at first glance, one user noticed a massive spider lurking on top of the pile of money. Several weeks later, an Australian shopper visited Aldi in hopes of picking up a head of broccoli (via News.com.au). To their surprise, their broccoli came with an extra scorpion. The saga of bugs finding their way into Aldi produce continues with another new case in Australia.

According to Yahoo! News, another shopper bought grapes from Aldi and started slowly eating them throughout the week. Several days in, they reportedly noticed a redback spider camped out in the middle of the cluster. This caused shocked reactions from the buyer and Aldi shoppers alike after the purchaser posted pictures of the discovery to social media. While a sting from the scorpion found in the head of broccoli may have hurt, a bite from a redback spider might prove fatal. The encounter proves even more frightening, considering others also noted their own run-ins with redback spiders that hitchhiked on grapes from other Australian grocery stores.