An Aldi Customer Reportedly Found A Creepy Crawler In A Bunch Of Grapes
Several weeks ago, Aldi celebrated World Kindness Day by leaving out a handful of quarters for shoppers to use in their carts and posted the photo on its Instagram account. While the photo appeared generous at first glance, one user noticed a massive spider lurking on top of the pile of money. Several weeks later, an Australian shopper visited Aldi in hopes of picking up a head of broccoli (via News.com.au). To their surprise, their broccoli came with an extra scorpion. The saga of bugs finding their way into Aldi produce continues with another new case in Australia.
According to Yahoo! News, another shopper bought grapes from Aldi and started slowly eating them throughout the week. Several days in, they reportedly noticed a redback spider camped out in the middle of the cluster. This caused shocked reactions from the buyer and Aldi shoppers alike after the purchaser posted pictures of the discovery to social media. While a sting from the scorpion found in the head of broccoli may have hurt, a bite from a redback spider might prove fatal. The encounter proves even more frightening, considering others also noted their own run-ins with redback spiders that hitchhiked on grapes from other Australian grocery stores.
A particularly deadly spider to find
This deadly type of arachnid has made waves in the news recently. Daily Mail reported that another Australian shopper found the same type of redback spider in a cluster of grapes they purchased from Coles several weeks before the latest Aldi incident. Experts explained that these pests have found their way into homes and grape bags as a result of an extra wet summer, and farmers have seen a rise in the insect presence in crops. As a result, experts have warned consumers across the country to be wary when it comes to handling fresh produce.
Meanwhile, an Aldi spokesperson said that anyone who discovers similar problems should report the issue to the stores (via Eat This, Not That). A spokesperson from the chain also stated that the pests most likely originated at the Australian farms that supplied the produce, rather than making their way in from the owner's home. With so many venomous bug sightings in grapes on the rise, make sure to thoroughly check your own produce before digging in.