Little Debbie Fans Need To Know About These New Ice Cream Flavors

Over the years, snack cakes have found their way into ice cream. Spoon University reports that Twinkies made the jump from snack to a limited-time ice cream a while back. Hostess also partnered up with ice cream producers to create similar products that tapped into the flavors of Sno Balls and CupCakes around the same time. This pair-up opened the floodgates, and it only became a matter of time before Little Debbie would transform their own line of snack cakes into frozen desserts.

The wait has finally come to an end. According to PR Newswire, Hudsonville Ice Cream joined forces with Little Debbie to create a line of ice creams based on Oatmeal Creme Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls, and Nutty Bars. The Oatmeal Creme Pie ice cream comes with oatmeal cookie pieces mixed into vanilla ice cream and a touch of molasses, while the Cosmic Brownie flavor features brownie pieces and rainbow candy mixed into a brownie batter ice cream. The iconic Zebra Cake flavor melds yellow cake pieces and fudge swirls with a white cake-flavored ice cream, and the Honey Bun ice cream comes with a cinnamon swirl, pieces of Honey Buns, and a new honey bun flavored ice cream base. The Swiss Roll ice cream blends whip cream swirls with a chocolate cake ice cream and chocolate cake pieces, while the Nutty Bar ice cream packs fudge and waffle cone chunks into peanut butter ice cream.