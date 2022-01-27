How McDonald's Big Macs Are Really Made, According To One Worker
Two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun. These are the ingredients that make up McDonald's legendary Big Mac. As the invention of one franchisee, Jim Delligatti, the double-decker cheeseburger was first sold at a Pennsylvania McDonald's in 1967 (via FOX News), and it remains a classic menu staple even today.
When we say the Big Mac is popular, we're not just parroting McDonald's on this. In 2007 alone, it was estimated that the chain was selling 550 million Big Macs just in the United States (via ABC News). There's even a museum dedicated to the burger in North Huntington, Pennsylvania where you and your family can delight in the history of the sandwich over — what else, a Big Mac and some fries (via Roadside America). There's also something known as the "Big Mac Index," a light-hearted economic tool that gauges the exchange rate between countries by seeing how much a Big Mac costs in each region (via The Economist). Suffice to say, there's a lot of love for this massive burger.
No matter how you eat it, though — whether it's alongside other McDonald's menu items like some fries, or in all its original glory, there's no denying a Big Mac is a pretty darn hefty meal. But for all of its fame, do you really know how one is assembled?
One TikToker revealed the secret for how to make a Big Mac
According to TikTok user @essentialmcdonalds, the process for making a Big Mac is a somewhat of a complex one, and the assembling itself takes place entirely in the box that you receive it in, so as ensure everything stays together. First, the three buns — the top "crown," the bottom "heel," and the middle "club" — are toasted individually in their own separate toasters. Then, three dollops of "Big Mac sauce" are added to the "heel" and "club" parts of the buns using a specialized "condiment gun," followed by a sprinkling of chopped onions, shredded lettuce, and thinly-sliced pickles.
That's followed by a slice of American cheese, then the two beef patties — the most integral part of the Big Mac — are placed onto the heel and the club to put it all together. The most "challenging part," according to the TikTok creator, is that the middle part of the Big Mac must be lifted onto the bottom part, before the bun is added on top to complete the burger.
Of course, TikTok was "loving it" when they got to see the inside secret of making McDonalds' prized item. "Did i just got trained to work in a McDonald's?" said one commentator. "You forgot to shake the box about so everything is all over the place when I open it," joked another. And, just in case you were worried that the Big Mac may, for whatever reason, be getting stale, imagine it being combined with a McChicken and a Filet-O-Fish to create the "Land, Sea, and Air" Burger — a social media fan hack that will soon be officially offered at a McDonald's near you starting January 31 (via New York Post).