How McDonald's Big Macs Are Really Made, According To One Worker

Two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun. These are the ingredients that make up McDonald's legendary Big Mac. As the invention of one franchisee, Jim Delligatti, the double-decker cheeseburger was first sold at a Pennsylvania McDonald's in 1967 (via FOX News), and it remains a classic menu staple even today.

When we say the Big Mac is popular, we're not just parroting McDonald's on this. In 2007 alone, it was estimated that the chain was selling 550 million Big Macs just in the United States (via ABC News). There's even a museum dedicated to the burger in North Huntington, Pennsylvania where you and your family can delight in the history of the sandwich over — what else, a Big Mac and some fries (via Roadside America). There's also something known as the "Big Mac Index," a light-hearted economic tool that gauges the exchange rate between countries by seeing how much a Big Mac costs in each region (via The Economist). Suffice to say, there's a lot of love for this massive burger.

No matter how you eat it, though — whether it's alongside other McDonald's menu items like some fries, or in all its original glory, there's no denying a Big Mac is a pretty darn hefty meal. But for all of its fame, do you really know how one is assembled?