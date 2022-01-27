The Funny Reason Dunkin' Is Giving Away Free Coffee

When we take stupid little walks for our stupid mental health. like TikTok tells us to, it often ends in coffee. It's a reward for leaving the house and moving the body a bit, and it's part of many people's daily routine, especially after the pandemic. Whether we can afford to buy coffee every day is another question, but that is where rewards programs come in. In 2016, Dunkin' heavily promoted their rewards program after Starbucks made changes to their own, with Dunkin' hoping to steal a few of their customers (via Forbes). Since then, DD Perks has enrolled more than 24 million customers, with a 50% increase in member spend year over year (via Epsilon).

The success may stem from the program's simplicity compared to competitors like Starbucks, where you have to rise from the Green Level to the Gold Level to see more rewards, and on and on. At Dunkin', on the other hand, customers can earn 5 points for every $1 spent, and once they reach 200 points, they get a free drink. Pretty simple. The chain often offers additional discounts, too, like in February 2021 when they did "Free Coffee Mondays" just for DD Perks members (per RIS News). The donut and coffee giant understands that we all need some joe to get through the day, so they are happy to provide as many deals and discounts as it takes to keep customers around, even if it starts as a joke on Twitter — as is the case behind the most recent freebie opportunity.