A Frito-Lay Employee Called Out This TikTok For Lying About Doritos

Wanna be a whistleblower? Better get your facts in order first. Recently, a TikToker attempted to blow Doritos lovers' minds with a video of some pretty gross-looking dough. The poster captioned the vid, "These the new 3D Doritos you guys love so much," accompanied by sick emojis. In the video, a hand is seen slapping and jiggling an unappetizing, gelatinous mass, while the voiceover states, "What Doritos really look like before it's pressed and baked into a Dorito."

Not so fast. Another TikTok video by user Dadoritodude was posted to refute that claim. "Not really sure what they were showing. But it certainly wasn't our delicious #Doritos," the whistleblower on the original alleged whistleblower's caption states.

To be fair, though, the original video said that the footage is of the dough before it's pressed and cooked. As most people know, any type of dough looks quite a lot different than the finished product. Still, Dadoritodude isn't having any part of what he says is false information, so he took viewers on something of a tour to prove the original poster wrong.