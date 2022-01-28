Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try These Chinese-Style Pork Buns
Anyone who loves warm buns can find something to love in bao. These Chinese steamed buns typically get prepared in a bamboo basket and the process of making these stuffed delicacies takes a ton of practice to master, per Food Republic. Despite the laborious process, a properly-made bao makes for a great meal. While many might feel intimidated by creating the dough, forming the bao, or steaming these items in a basket, anyone can find something to love in a premade version that has started to make appearances at Costco.
Instagrammer @costcobuys discovered the new bao during one of their Costco shopping trips and couldn't help posting the find online. They posted a picture of the package, alongside the caption, "Red Moon Bao pork buns look tasty! They're super convenient too, heat and eat in just 20 seconds! Get 24oz for $8.99." Fans concurred and couldn't wait to share their thoughts on these pre-packaged bao.
Shoppers love this Costco find
The Instagram post immediately turned heads, and followers couldn't wait to share their takes on these buns. Costco fans chimed in with takes like, "They are little bites of heaven!" and, "They are delicious ours came in a box ... but definitely steam them," while others offered suggestions like, "I've had these recently, and a great hack ... just spray them with a little bit of olive oil, and air fry them for about 10 to 15 minutes rather than steaming them." Others noted how good these bao taste, including gems ranging from, "Oh I love me some pork buns!!!" all the way to, "Love them!"
If you like the idea of trying some bao but are daunted by the thought of figuring out how to make them yourself, this Costco find might just have your name all over it. With any luck, these buns can live up to the hype and might just rank as one of the easiest ways to enjoy this special meal.