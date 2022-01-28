Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try These Chinese-Style Pork Buns

The Instagram post immediately turned heads, and followers couldn't wait to share their takes on these buns. Costco fans chimed in with takes like, "They are little bites of heaven!" and, "They are delicious ours came in a box ... but definitely steam them," while others offered suggestions like, "I've had these recently, and a great hack ... just spray them with a little bit of olive oil, and air fry them for about 10 to 15 minutes rather than steaming them." Others noted how good these bao taste, including gems ranging from, "Oh I love me some pork buns!!!" all the way to, "Love them!"

If you like the idea of trying some bao but are daunted by the thought of figuring out how to make them yourself, this Costco find might just have your name all over it. With any luck, these buns can live up to the hype and might just rank as one of the easiest ways to enjoy this special meal.