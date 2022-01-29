On The Border Just Dropped 4 New Bolder Border Bowls

Let's say you're in the mood for Mexican food but want something a little "fancier" than Chipotle or Qdoba this time, no matter how much you love the fast-casual chains. Where do you go? One solid option is On The Border. The Mexican chain restaurant started in 1982 and now has more than 136 locations across the United States and abroad.

The menu has options for meat-eaters, cheese fiends, and fans of boozy beverages, such as beefy burritos, cheesy quesadillas thirst-quenching margaritas. And who could forget the bottomless chips and salsa? If you don't want something wrapped in a tortilla — whether you're tired of tacos or trying to cut down on carbs — On The Border has Border Bowls, which it introduced back in 2015. "The Border Bowls are packed with fresh ingredients and bold and distinctive flavors created by cooking over Mesquite wood," Ward Whitworth, President of On The Border, explained in a press release (via PR Newswire).

Now, the restaurant has come out with a new version of its bowls: Bolder Border Bowls. According to Chew Boom, the upgraded bowls are currently available on menus nationwide. Here's what you need to know about them.