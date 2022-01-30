Siren Is Recalling Its Birthday Cake Bites For Undeclared Allergens

According to a report from the FDA, plant-based snack brand Siren just issued a nationwide alert for its Birthday Cake Protein Bites due to the treats potentially containing "undeclared cashews and almond butter." The decision to recall the item came about on January 27 after a customer reported experiencing an allergic reaction to the product. Further investigation found the birthday cake bites contained traces of cashew and almond butter, which are not explicitly noted on the package ingredients list.

The Siren website only mentions almond protein as a possible allergen in any of its protein bites. Neither the FDA nor Siren Snacks has disclosed the severity of that person's reaction, but both advise people with nut allergies to not eat the birthday cake bites to minimize the potential of experiencing a reaction. At the time of writing, none of Siren's other offerings have been recalled, but the company says customers who have purchased these bites may return them for a refund or replacement if they are concerned.

The FDA states the batch of birthday cake bites containing the allergens come in multi-colored 1.7-ounce bags with the UPC: 8-62768-00048-3. A photo shared from the website shows the front side of the packaging features sprinkles and balloon graphics with the brand name "Siren" inside a circular logo. The bites were sold in Target stores all around the US under caddie UPC:8-62768-00049-0. Affected packages should also have a stamp featuring one of these lot codes: 21326, 21335, 21336, or 21340.