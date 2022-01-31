What Ree Drummond Had To Say About Martha Stewart And Ina Garten

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Ree Drummond is someone who enjoys being a part of the culinary world and is full of praises for her contemporaries. According to Today, she's especially fond of celebrity chefs, Ina Garten and Bobby Flay. She once said that she's always looked up to Garten and added, "She has the same effect on me that probably she has on a lot of people. She just puts me at ease. As an early home cook, I learned a lot from her, too."

Bobby Flay is also someone who has a calming presence on Drummond and she can't help but relate to his and Garten's cooking styles. Drummond explained, "They just have the attitude that I tend to have when I cook. Just throw this in and throw that in and you don't have to be so precise all the time." She notes that both talents make it a point to enjoy the cooking process and savor the experience, something that she has a passion for doing as well.

Amidst some controversial comments causing a social media divide, The Pioneer Woman took to Instagram to showcase her support for two of her favorite celebrity chefs, Ina Garten and Martha Stewart.