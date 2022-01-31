This Restaurant Reportedly Threatened To Fire Employees Without 5-Star Google Reviews

Workers in the restaurant industry sometimes have interesting rules they must follow. Even global fast food chains have been known to include a wacky rule or two in their employee contracts. For example, Chick-Fil-A has strict rules about facial hair, hair length, visible tattoos, and break times, according to a rule handbook shared on Reddit.

Tio Taco and Tequila Bar in New Jersey has come under fire recently a policy that puts other restaurant rules to shame. In a since-deleted Reddit post, a picture of a new policy slated to start in February 2022 has gone viral. The policy reportedly required that all front-of-house employees garner "a minimum of five Google reviews a month" that mentioned their name and ranked the eatery with five stars. Employees who couldn't meet the new criteria faced the possibility of being fired, and those who score 15 or more reviews were incentivized with perks like free meals, free merch, and gift cards in an effort to promote "healthy competition".

As expected, the restaurant found itself in a huge scandal with an outraged Reddit community and raging Google reviews. The backlash was so great, however, that the restaurant owner reportedly received death threats over it (via Business Insider).