Some Redditors Think Trader Joe's Missed The Mark When Naming Its Potato Tots

Some Trader Joe's items come with pretty basic and straightforward names like "Spinach Tortellini" and "Organic Watermelon Fruit Spread." But occasionally, the quirky grocery chain has been known to give its products some pretty clever monikers. The makers of "Incredisauce" and "Magnifisauce" made a franchise of their "Everything But The ..." products, such as Everything But the Bagel and Everything but the Elote seasoning and Everything But The Gluten Crackers. "Inner Peas" and "Unexpected Cheddar" are a couple of other cute examples, as is "Avocado's Number Guacamole," inspired by a math concept called Avogadro's Constant (via Field Notes from a Hundred Monkeys).

But some fans of the hugely popular, eclectic-meets-affordable grocery stores are sorely disappointed in the chain's latest move. It has nothing to do with the products themselves, mind you. It doesn't even have anything to do with employee attempts at unionization. Rather, it's about what they named — or didn't name — one of their frozen food products.