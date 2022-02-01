Costco Fans Are So Excited To Try Its New French Vanilla Coffee Creamer

Kirkland Signature products are often called better than the originals, and Costco lovers are hoping that's the case with the new Organic Coffee Creamer. Instagram user @costcohotfinds reports on the new French vanilla creamer, sharing "New Kirkland Signature items always get me so excited!!! They're always perfection!!"

Costco fans across America reacted to the possibility of gaining a new favorite creamer, with one sharing "I hope we get this in WA," and another "I definitely need all the creamer I can get." Another person chimed in, "We are always last on Maui. Can't Wait!"

For those who are worried about a flavored creamer that is too sweet, one user pointed out that there are "Only 5 grams of sugar. Not bad at all!" Another already wants more flavors stating, "Oooooo I really hope they do a hazelnut too." Not everyone was impressed over the new Costco find. One person wants a Kirkland dairy-free creamer writing, "I wish Costco made an almond milk coffee creamer," to which the original poster replied, "Hopefully that's next!" And yet another user demands, "Cut out the 'natural' flavors."

While we can't confirm this creamer will please everyone, the overall attitude among Costco shoppers seems to be one of excitement.