Dunkaroos Is Getting A Chocolaty Upgrade

A child of the '90s might vividly remember the experience of peeling the top off their Dunkaroos and getting ready to dig into the sweet treat underneath. One compartment of the snack's packaging held the small cookies, and the other was filled with a portion of frosting perfect for dipping, as the product's sporty mascot knew very well. The cookies and frosting were a match made in childhood heaven.

However, for quite some time, U.S. consumers who loved the snack as children were unable to indulge their nostalgia, as the dunkable snack went off the market. The Dunkaroos website says that "fans last saw Dunkaroos in 2012." After several years of a Dunkaroo-free world, though, they started popping up again on store shelves in 2020, as per The New York Times. Now, former '90s babies should be able to find a few packs of the lunchbox staple at grocery stores.

Some of you might have been on team chocolate or team vanilla as a child. But a new Dunkaroos flavor will be coming to town as of March 2022. Those who want to try it will need to grab one of the brand's new Dunkaroos Multipacks, as Nerdbot explained. Chocolate lovers, you'll want to prepare yourself for this one.