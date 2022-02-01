Domino's Is Offering Tips To Customers Who Do This

Pssst. Domino's Pizza has a tip that it wants to offer to you. It's not the kind that could get an insider into hot water with the SEC. It's not the kind that some might refer to as "unsolicited advice." Nor is it the kind that would provoke a baseball umpire to call, "steeee-rike!" Rather, the kind of tip to which we are referring, which is to say, the kind of tip that Domino's wants to offer you, is the kind that is often associated with the service industry.

We're referring, of course, to the sort of tip (whether in cash or via credit card, Venmo, or otherwise), by which an individual may reward a provider of services directly in a show of gratitude for services well rendered (or, as may sometimes be the case, services rendered period). That is the kind of tip that Domino's is now offering to its customers – for a limited time, of course. But why on earth would the largest pizza chain in world, never mind just the U.S. (via Zippia), be on a mission to tip its customers, if only for a limited time?

Here's everything you need to know about the launch of Domino's new "Carryout Tip" program by which customers will be eligible to receive a $3 tip just for picking up their own order.