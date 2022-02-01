Domino's Is Offering Tips To Customers Who Do This
Pssst. Domino's Pizza has a tip that it wants to offer to you. It's not the kind that could get an insider into hot water with the SEC. It's not the kind that some might refer to as "unsolicited advice." Nor is it the kind that would provoke a baseball umpire to call, "steeee-rike!" Rather, the kind of tip to which we are referring, which is to say, the kind of tip that Domino's wants to offer you, is the kind that is often associated with the service industry.
We're referring, of course, to the sort of tip (whether in cash or via credit card, Venmo, or otherwise), by which an individual may reward a provider of services directly in a show of gratitude for services well rendered (or, as may sometimes be the case, services rendered period). That is the kind of tip that Domino's is now offering to its customers – for a limited time, of course. But why on earth would the largest pizza chain in world, never mind just the U.S. (via Zippia), be on a mission to tip its customers, if only for a limited time?
Here's everything you need to know about the launch of Domino's new "Carryout Tip" program by which customers will be eligible to receive a $3 tip just for picking up their own order.
Domino's is tipping customers for being 'their own delivery drivers'
"Dominos believes every great delivery driver deserves a tip," the pizza delivery chain said by way of a press release. "Thousands of carryout customers serve as their own delivery drivers each day, and now, Domino's is tipping them." Customers who order online and pick up in person from now through May 22, 2022, will be eligible to receive a $3 tip. The reason we say "eligible" is that the $3 tip comes in the form of $3 off the customer's next online carryout order. We're not knockin' it, of course. It's generous, no doubt. And reading between the lines of the aforesaid press release, we're wondering if there's actually a deeper message here – one that asks fast food restaurant customers to understand why they might want to consider tipping the drivers who deliver their food, and perhaps generously so.
"It takes skill to get pizza from a Domino's store to your door," Domino's executive president and chief marketing officer, Art D'Elia, stated via the press release. "As a reward, Domino's is giving a $3 tip to online carryout customers who take the time and energy out of their day to act as their own delivery drivers. After all, we think they deserve it." Perhaps after several months of receiving $3 tips on each online carryout order, more people will begin to think that their delivery drivers might deserve a little extra something? Of course, this is just one theory and a highly fanciful one at that.