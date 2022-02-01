The TODAY Show Hosts Are Loving This Easy-To-Make Queso Dip
Whether you'll be ordering out or whipping up something delicious in your own kitchen, Super Bowl Sunday seems as good of an excuse as any to snack all day long. If you're in search of a new, simple dish to try out, "The TODAY Show" has you covered. Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of "Today with Hoda and Jenna," shared her queso on the show back when she started in 2019, and it was an especially big hit with one colleague.
"TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie liked the recipe so much she posted a photo on Instagram of a hand dipping into queso captioned "From keto to Dorito: my weekend in a nutshell." Guthrie tipped her hat to Hager for the queso — and Hager's husband for the hand captured in the photo. Hager described the queso dip as "the perfect comfort for winter or when you're watching football games" (via TODAY Food). Since a lot of the country still has more cold weather AND a really big football game to look forward to, now might be the perfect time to give her recipe a go.
Jenna Bush Hager's recipe is simple and versatile
According to TODAY Food, the inspiration for Jenna Bush Hager's recipe comes from an appetizer called "Mag Mud" served at Magnolia Café in Austin, Texas. A look at Magnolia Café's menu reveals that Mag Mud is an amusingly-named dish made up of black beans, queso, avocado, and pico de gallo. So Much Life aptly explained how the unusual name comes into play — the black beans can be found at the bottom of the dish, "But give a nice big stir, and all of those beans get distributed into the queso and turn it into 'mud.'" (A mud we wouldn't mind sloshing into our mouths!)
For her queso recipe, Hager uses Velveeta cheese and Ro-Tel tomatoes with green chilies. She also opts for refried beans, rather than black beans, and she throws in avocados and taco seasoning. Hager pointed out to TODAY Food that the recipe's versatility is a big asset. Variations include adding beef, reducing the Ro-tel, or, in the event you prefer it spicy like Hager's husband does, adding jalapeño peppers. (We'll take it any way you make it, just bring on the chips!)
If you're hoping to score some points with your contribution to a Super Bowl party, you can find Hager's recipe on Today Food.