The TODAY Show Hosts Are Loving This Easy-To-Make Queso Dip

Whether you'll be ordering out or whipping up something delicious in your own kitchen, Super Bowl Sunday seems as good of an excuse as any to snack all day long. If you're in search of a new, simple dish to try out, "The TODAY Show" has you covered. Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of "Today with Hoda and Jenna," shared her queso on the show back when she started in 2019, and it was an especially big hit with one colleague.

"TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie liked the recipe so much she posted a photo on Instagram of a hand dipping into queso captioned "From keto to Dorito: my weekend in a nutshell." Guthrie tipped her hat to Hager for the queso — and Hager's husband for the hand captured in the photo. Hager described the queso dip as "the perfect comfort for winter or when you're watching football games" (via TODAY Food). Since a lot of the country still has more cold weather AND a really big football game to look forward to, now might be the perfect time to give her recipe a go.