Duff Goldman's Cake For His Daughter's First Birthday Is Melting Hearts

The social media post has raked in a ton of comments since Goldman posted the cake photo. Excited replies include "Something tells me that she's gonna be spoiled by some great birthday cakes as she gets older," all the way to, "Perfect cake for her first birthday!!!!" Others appreciated the decoration, with comments including gems like, "I love my neighbor Totoro I grew up on studio ghibli!!!!" and "Did she get a cat bus?" Others simply sum up the sentiment in few words, like, "Perfect! So good!" and "Precious."

The birthday post celebration didn't stop on Instagram. Goldman also posted the same photo on Twitter and has attracted a ton of attention. Fans flooded in, adding their two cents, like, "Please post pics of the destruction of this cake by Miss Josephine," and "You are raising that kid right!! Happy birthday, Josephine! You have the coolest parents and now I need to make one for my own daughter (who's 20 and in LA)." Others simply kept their sentiments short and simple — "Happy birthday to your sweet girl!" While the cake has garnered a ton of love online, who knows how Goldman might top it for his daughter's future birthdays? Fans will just have to keep an eye out for even more ornate cakes as she grows up.